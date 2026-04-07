Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Brown, assigned to the 1776th Military Police Company, 210th Military Police Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, performs God Bless America during the 7th Inning Stretch of the Detroit Tigers Opening Day game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers participated in the Detroit Tigers Opening Day Ceremony as a salute to service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Larson)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9605105
|VIRIN:
|260403-Z-NS008-1009
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.31 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony. [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Benjamin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.