Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, flys over Comerica Park during the Detroit Tigers Opening Day Ceremony in Detroit, Mich. on April 3, 2026. Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers participated in the Detroit Tigers Opening Day Ceremony as a salute to service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Larson)