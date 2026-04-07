Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, are recognized by the Detroit Tigers during the 7th Inning stretch for their part in the Opening Day Ceremony flyover. Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers participated in the Detroit Tigers Opening Day Ceremony as a salute to service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Larson)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9605104
|VIRIN:
|260403-Z-NS008-1008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.66 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony. [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Benjamin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.