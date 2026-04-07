Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.

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Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, are recognized by the Detroit Tigers during the 7th Inning stretch for their part in the Opening Day Ceremony flyover. Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers participated in the Detroit Tigers Opening Day Ceremony as a salute to service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Larson)