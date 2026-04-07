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    Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony. [Image 6 of 10]

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    Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Larson 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, watch the game during the Detroit Tigers Opening Day in Detroit, Mich., on April 3, 2026. These Soldiers were recognized by the Detroit Tigers during the 7th Inning stretch for their part in the Opening Day Ceremony flyover. Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers participated in the Detroit Tigers Opening Day Ceremony as a salute to service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Larson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9605102
    VIRIN: 260403-Z-NS008-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.09 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony. [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Benjamin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.

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    TAGS

    Detroit Tigers
    Major League Baseball
    Michigan National Guard
    Comerica Park
    U.S. Army

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