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    We were warriors [Image 9 of 12]

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    We were warriors

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Airmen cover an asset with plastic during an emergency management activity during Warrior Day March 27, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The activity was part of Team Eglin’s Warrior Day events that included a four-mile ruck march with various stops that tested service member and civilian readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 08:05
    Photo ID: 9604783
    VIRIN: 260327-F-OC707-5006
    Resolution: 3000x1847
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, We were warriors [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    96 TW
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