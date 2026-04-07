We were warriors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Matthew Muse, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, guides a TH09 through a turn during an aircraft maintenance activity during Warrior Day March 27, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The activity was part of Team Eglin’s Warrior Day events that included a four-mile ruck march with various stops that tested service member and civilian readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)