Master Sgt. Matthew Muse, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, guides a TH09 through a turn during an aircraft maintenance activity during Warrior Day March 27, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The activity was part of Team Eglin’s Warrior Day events that included a four-mile ruck march with various stops that tested service member and civilian readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 08:05
|Photo ID:
|9604784
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-OC707-5007
|Resolution:
|3000x1999
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We were warriors [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.