We were warriors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. David Kempton, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red, fights through the pain during a two-minute plank during Warrior Day March 27, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The activity was part of Team Eglin’s Warrior Day events that included a four-mile ruck march with various stops that tested service member and civilian readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)