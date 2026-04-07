Staff Sgt. David Kempton, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red, fights through the pain during a two-minute plank during Warrior Day March 27, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The activity was part of Team Eglin’s Warrior Day events that included a four-mile ruck march with various stops that tested service member and civilian readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 08:05
|Photo ID:
|9604776
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-NV708-5001
|Resolution:
|3000x1978
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We were warriors [Image 12 of 12], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.