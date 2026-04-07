An Airman lifts up 280 pounds during an Army physical fitness test during Warrior Day March 27, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The activity was part of Team Eglin’s Warrior Day events that included a four-mile ruck march with various stops that tested service member and civilian readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 08:05
|Photo ID:
|9604775
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-NV708-5000
|Resolution:
|3000x2099
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We were warriors [Image 12 of 12], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.