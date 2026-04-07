We were warriors

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An Airman lifts up 280 pounds during an Army physical fitness test during Warrior Day March 27, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The activity was part of Team Eglin’s Warrior Day events that included a four-mile ruck march with various stops that tested service member and civilian readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)