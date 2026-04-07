We were warriors

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Army Soldiers practice safety wiring during an aircraft maintenance activity during Warrior Day March 27, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The activity was part of Team Eglin’s Warrior Day events that included a four-mile ruck march with various stops that tested service member and civilian readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)