We were warriors

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Airman 1st Class Alex Brown, 96th Force Support Squadron, splits a piece of wood during a survival evasion resistance and escape activity during Warrior Day March 27, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The activity was part of Team Eglin’s Warrior Day events that included a four-mile ruck march with various stops that tested service member and civilian readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)