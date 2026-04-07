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    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park [Image 6 of 6]

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    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, clean up Sandy Bottom Nature Park in Hampton, Virginia, April 7, 2026. The team volunteered to help maintain the park ahead of Earth Day, demonstrating the Air Force’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 21:13
    Photo ID: 9604185
    VIRIN: 260407-F-CC148-8145
    Resolution: 5464x7650
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park

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