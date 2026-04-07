Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, clean up Sandy Bottom Nature Park in Hampton, Virginia, April 7, 2026. The team volunteered to help maintain the park ahead of Earth Day, demonstrating the Air Force’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 21:13
|Photo ID:
|9604185
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-CC148-8145
|Resolution:
|5464x7650
|Size:
|10.36 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.