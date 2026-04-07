Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park

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Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, clean up Sandy Bottom Nature Park in Hampton, Virginia, April 7, 2026. The team volunteered to help maintain the park ahead of Earth Day, demonstrating the Air Force’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)