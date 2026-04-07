U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Blake Chrysle, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team maintenance team chief, removes weeds during a community service project at Sandy Bottom Nature Park in Hampton, Virginia, April 7, 2026. While the team travels worldwide showcasing airpower, Airmen remain committed to serving the communities they represent through volunteer efforts and environmental stewardship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 21:13
|Photo ID:
|9604181
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-CC148-7860
|Resolution:
|3626x5077
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.