U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Miya Lyons, an Aircrew Flight Equipment Technician for the F-22 Demonstration Team, trims tree branches during a community service project at Sandy Bottom Nature Park in Hampton, Virginia, April 7, 2026. Through volunteer efforts like this, Airmen strengthen community partnerships while supporting environmental conservation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 21:13
|Photo ID:
|9604182
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-CC148-1253
|Resolution:
|6947x4962
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.