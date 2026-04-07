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    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park [Image 2 of 6]

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    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Miya Lyons, an Aircrew Flight Equipment Technician for the F-22 Demonstration Team, trims tree branches during a community service project at Sandy Bottom Nature Park in Hampton, Virginia, April 7, 2026. Through volunteer efforts like this, Airmen strengthen community partnerships while supporting environmental conservation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 21:13
    Photo ID: 9604179
    VIRIN: 260407-F-CC148-1649
    Resolution: 1827x2558
    Size: 871.01 KB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park

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    TAGS

    Hampton
    F-22 Raptor
    Earth day
    parks and recreation
    F-22 Demonstatrion Team
    community service

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