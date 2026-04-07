Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Miya Lyons, an Aircrew Flight Equipment Technician for the F-22 Demonstration Team, trims tree branches during a community service project at Sandy Bottom Nature Park in Hampton, Virginia, April 7, 2026. Through volunteer efforts like this, Airmen strengthen community partnerships while supporting environmental conservation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)