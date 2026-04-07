Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pose for a photo after cleaning up Sandy Bottom Nature Park in Hampton, Virginia, April 7, 2026. The team performs at more than 20 air shows each year across the United States and internationally, showcasing the capabilities of the F-22 Raptor. When not on the road, Airmen remain committed to serving their local community through volunteer efforts and environmental stewardship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)