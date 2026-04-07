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    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park [Image 4 of 6]

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    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pose for a photo after cleaning up Sandy Bottom Nature Park in Hampton, Virginia, April 7, 2026. The team performs at more than 20 air shows each year across the United States and internationally, showcasing the capabilities of the F-22 Raptor. When not on the road, Airmen remain committed to serving their local community through volunteer efforts and environmental stewardship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 21:13
    Photo ID: 9604184
    VIRIN: 260407-F-CC148-5999
    Resolution: 4338x6073
    Size: 10.78 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park
    Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park

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    TAGS

    Earth day
    F-22 Demonstatrion Team
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    community
    community service
    volunteer

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