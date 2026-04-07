Serving the Community, Caring for the Earth: F-22 Demo Team Volunteers at Sandy Bottom Nature Park

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo, 5th generation advanced integrated avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, removes weeds during a community service project at Sandy Bottom Nature Park in Hampton, Virginia, April 7, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team partnered with the local community to support park cleanup efforts, reflecting the Air Force’s dedication to service, stewardship and building strong community relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)