Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down

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U.S. Space Force Maj. Tara Crouch, left, 2nd Space Launch Squadron deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Holder, right, 2nd SLS senior enlisted leader, speak to each other during their first Innovation Days stand down event at The Crucible innovation lab at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 19, 2026. During the event, teams collaborated to pitch efficiency strategies for potential implementation at the squadron level. The event aimed to slow down daily activity to readjust for operational tempo through improving the unit’s work capacity and efficiency using innovative techniques. During the event, contractors from SpaceWERX, with support from 2nd SLS leadership, conducted presentations that introduced how to leverage the Small Business Innovative Research contract process to infuse industry solutions to squadron level problems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)