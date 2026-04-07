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    Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down [Image 6 of 6]

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    Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    2nd Space Launch Squadron personnel brief their efficiency campaign ideas during their first Innovation Days stand down event at The Crucible innovation lab at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2026. 2 SLS personnel briefed U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Andrew Singleton, 2 SLS commander, and 2 SLS leadership on innovative ideas during the event, pitching their implementation in the squadron to improve efficiency and mission effectiveness. The event aimed to slow down daily activity to readjust for operational tempo through improving the unit’s work capacity and efficiency using innovative techniques. During the event, contractors from SpaceWERX, with support from 2nd SLS leadership, conducted presentations that introduced how to leverage the Small Business Innovative Research contract process to infuse industry solutions to squadron level problems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 19:37
    Photo ID: 9604142
    VIRIN: 260320-X-DW038-2005
    Resolution: 4837x3218
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down
    Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down
    Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down
    Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down
    Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down
    Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down

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