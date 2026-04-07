Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down

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U.S. Space Force Capt. Taeklim Kim, 2nd Space Launch Squadron vulcan flight chief engineer, addresses his team during their first Innovation Days stand down event at The Crucible innovation lab at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 19, 2026. Kim provided thoughts and discussed his team’s ideas to summarize an efficient data storage structure to increase the squadron’s productivity. The event aimed to slow down daily activity to readjust for operational tempo through improving the unit’s work capacity and efficiency using innovative techniques. During the event, contractors from SpaceWERX, with support from 2nd SLS leadership, conducted presentations that introduced how to leverage the Small Business Innovative Research contract process to infuse industry solutions to squadron level problems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)