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    Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down [Image 3 of 6]

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    Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Phillip Noe, 2nd Space Launch Squadron mission assurance technician, speaks to his team during their first Innovation Days stand down event at The Crucible innovation lab at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 19, 2026. Noe discussed productivity output and how 2nd SLS can more effectively utilize available resources to optimize the squadron's operations scheduling. Teams from 2 SLS met to pitch ideas for the squadron’s productivity in front of squadron leadership. The event aimed to slow down daily activity to readjust for operational tempo through improving the unit’s work capacity and efficiency using innovative techniques. During the event, contractors from SpaceWERX, with support from 2 SLS leadership, conducted presentations that introduced how to leverage the Small Business Innovative Research contract process to infuse industry solutions to squadron level problems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 19:37
    Photo ID: 9604131
    VIRIN: 260319-X-DW038-1085
    Resolution: 5342x3554
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vandenberg
    Stand Down
    Innovation
    Space Force
    2nd SLS
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