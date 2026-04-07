Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Phillip Noe, 2nd Space Launch Squadron mission assurance technician, speaks to his team during their first Innovation Days stand down event at The Crucible innovation lab at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 19, 2026. Noe discussed productivity output and how 2nd SLS can more effectively utilize available resources to optimize the squadron's operations scheduling. Teams from 2 SLS met to pitch ideas for the squadron’s productivity in front of squadron leadership. The event aimed to slow down daily activity to readjust for operational tempo through improving the unit’s work capacity and efficiency using innovative techniques. During the event, contractors from SpaceWERX, with support from 2 SLS leadership, conducted presentations that introduced how to leverage the Small Business Innovative Research contract process to infuse industry solutions to squadron level problems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)