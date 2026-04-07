Vandenberg Hosts 2nd Space Launch Squadron Innovation Days Stand Down

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2nd Space Launch Squadron personnel discuss ideas in breakout teams during their first Innovation Days stand down event at The Crucible innovation lab at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 19, 2026. On the first day of the event, 2 SLS teams met with each other to discuss efficiency implementation strategies. On the second day, teams presented their strategies to 2 SLS leadership. The event aimed to slow down daily activity to readjust for operational tempo through improving the unit’s work capacity and efficiency using innovative techniques. During the event, contractors from SpaceWERX, with support from 2 SLS leadership, conducted presentations that introduced how to leverage the Small Business Innovative Research contract process to infuse industry solutions to squadron level problems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)