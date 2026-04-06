18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 731st Air Mobility Squadron attend a lunch with Eighteenth Air Force leadership at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2026. The engagement allowed leadership to observe operations and discuss how Osan Airmen contribute to the defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)