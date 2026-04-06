18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, right, Eighteenth Air Force command chief, speaks to Master Sgt. Kaleb Hamrac, 731st Air Mobility Squadron personnel programs manager, during a brief at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to assess ongoing operations and reinforce priorities supporting the Fight Tonight mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)