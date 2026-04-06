U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, right, Eighteenth Air Force command chief, speaks to Master Sgt. Kaleb Hamrac, 731st Air Mobility Squadron personnel programs manager, during a brief at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to assess ongoing operations and reinforce priorities supporting the Fight Tonight mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 22:26
|Photo ID:
|9602410
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-SA893-1054
|Resolution:
|5707x3210
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.