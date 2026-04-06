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    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base [Image 3 of 8]

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    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, right, Eighteenth Air Force command chief, speaks to Master Sgt. Kaleb Hamrac, 731st Air Mobility Squadron personnel programs manager, during a brief at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to assess ongoing operations and reinforce priorities supporting the Fight Tonight mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 22:26
    Photo ID: 9602410
    VIRIN: 260401-F-SA893-1054
    Resolution: 5707x3210
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base

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    Osan AB
    51st FW
    18th AF
    731st AMS

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