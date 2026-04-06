U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, center, Eighteenth Air Force command chief, converses with Airmen assigned to the 731st Air Mobility Squadron during a lunch at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity for senior leadership to engage with Airmen and gain insight into daily operations supporting the mission at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 22:26
|Photo ID:
|9602414
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-SA893-1170
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.