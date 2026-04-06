18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, center, Eighteenth Air Force command chief, converses with Airmen assigned to the 731st Air Mobility Squadron during a lunch at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity for senior leadership to engage with Airmen and gain insight into daily operations supporting the mission at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)