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    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base [Image 6 of 8]

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    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Senior Airman Jacob Vargas, left, 731st Air Mobility Squadron air freight technician, renders a salute to Col. Patrick Winstead, Eighteenth Air Force deputy commander, during a coin ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2026. During the visit, Col. Winstead met with Airmen across multiple units to better understand their roles in sustaining combat airpower and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 22:26
    Photo ID: 9602413
    VIRIN: 260401-F-SA893-1134
    Resolution: 4253x2392
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base
    18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base

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    Osan AB
    51st FW
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    731st AMS

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