U.S. Senior Airman Jacob Vargas, left, 731st Air Mobility Squadron air freight technician, renders a salute to Col. Patrick Winstead, Eighteenth Air Force deputy commander, during a coin ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2026. During the visit, Col. Winstead met with Airmen across multiple units to better understand their roles in sustaining combat airpower and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 22:26
|Photo ID:
|9602413
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-SA893-1134
|Resolution:
|4253x2392
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.