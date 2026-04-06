18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Winstead, center, Eighteenth Air Force deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, right, 18th AF command chief, receives a brief from Staff Sgt. Rasheed Singleton, 731st Air Mobility Squadron passenger service supervisor, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2026. Leadership engagements like this strengthen communication and ensure alignment across units supporting the mission at Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)