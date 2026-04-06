18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Winstead, left, Eighteenth Air Force deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, center, 18th AF command chief, receives a brief from Senior Airman Linzi Adams-Brady, 731st Air Mobility Squadron special handling supervisor, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2026. Col. Winstead engaged with Airmen to discuss mission priorities, challenges and opportunities to enhance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)