U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Winstead, left, Eighteenth Air Force deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, center, 18th AF command chief, receives a brief from Senior Airman Linzi Adams-Brady, 731st Air Mobility Squadron special handling supervisor, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2026. Col. Winstead engaged with Airmen to discuss mission priorities, challenges and opportunities to enhance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 22:26
|Photo ID:
|9602411
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-SA893-1072
|Resolution:
|4184x2353
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th Air Force Leadership Visits Osan Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.