MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaliyah Buchanan, left, and Cpl. Stephanie Vera, both food service specialists with Service company, Headquarters battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), pose for a photo, after placing third during a Chef of the Quarter competition at MCBH, April 2, 2026. Chef of the Quarter competitions bring food service specialists together to challenge one another, showcase their talents and learn from each other’s techniques in a professional environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)