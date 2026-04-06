MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills

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A three-course meal is on display during a chef of the quarter competition at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Chef of the Quarter competitions bring food service specialists together to challenge one another, showcase their talents and learn from each other’s techniques in a professional environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)