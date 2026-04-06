MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew Koch, commanding officer of Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), receives a plated meal during a Chef of the Quarter competition at MCBH, April 2, 2026. Chef of the Quarter competitions bring food service specialists together to challenge one another, showcase their talents and learn from each other’s techniques in a professional environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna)