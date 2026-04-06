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    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills [Image 4 of 11]

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    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jessica MartinezFlores, a food service specialist, with Service company, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), plates and serves a meal during a Chef of the Quarter competition at MCBH, April 2, 2026. Chef of the Quarter competitions bring food service specialists together to challenge one another, showcase their talents and learn from each other’s techniques in a professional environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 21:38
    Photo ID: 9602355
    VIRIN: 260402-M-BT636-4155
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills
    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills
    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills
    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills
    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills
    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills
    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills
    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills
    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills
    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills
    MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills

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    MCBH
    Hawaii
    USMC

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