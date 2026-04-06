U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jessica MartinezFlores, a food service specialist, with Service company, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), plates and serves a meal during a Chef of the Quarter competition at MCBH, April 2, 2026. Chef of the Quarter competitions bring food service specialists together to challenge one another, showcase their talents and learn from each other’s techniques in a professional environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 21:38
|Photo ID:
|9602355
|VIRIN:
|260402-M-BT636-4155
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.