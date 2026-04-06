MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brock Hull, left, and Lance Cpl. Jhaezel Dy, both food service specialists with Service company, Headquarters battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), pose for a photo, after placing first during a Chef of the Quarter competition at MCBH, April 2, 2026. Chef of the Quarter competitions bring food service specialists together to challenge one another, showcase their talents and learn from each other’s techniques in a professional environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)