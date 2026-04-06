MCBH Hosts Chef of the Quarter Competition: Chow Hall Marines Showcase Culinary Skills

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A U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaliyah Buchanan food service specialist serves a plate to 1st Sgt. Ryan Bradley, Headquarters company first sergeant, Headquarters battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), during a Chef of the Quarter competition at MCBH, April 2, 2026. Chef of the Quarter competitions bring food service specialists together to challenge one another, showcase their talents and learn from each other’s techniques in a professional environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna)