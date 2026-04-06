Children at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma dance during the kick-off party for the Month of the Military Child, April 1, 2026. The event offered face painting, a candy bar and door prizes and encouraged members to wear purple to show their support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 10:35
|Photo ID:
|9601265
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-XC220-2053
|Resolution:
|5101x3233
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child
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