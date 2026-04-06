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    Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child

    Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice | Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker Air Force Base installation commander, gives opening remarks...... read more read more

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker Air Force Base installation commander and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing command chief, signed proclamations for the Month of the Military Child at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 1, 2026. The kick-off featured face painting, caricature portraits, a candy bar and dancing. The Month of the Military Child pays tribute to military children for their commitment sacrifices, and unconditional support of our service members.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 10:36
    Story ID: 562155
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child

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