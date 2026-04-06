Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice | Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker Air Force Base installation commander, gives opening remarks at Month of the Military Child kick-off party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 1, 2026. Harris stated that he related personally to this event as he grew up as a military child, too. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice) see less
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Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker Air Force Base installation commander and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing command chief, signed proclamations for the Month of the Military Child at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 1, 2026. The kick-off featured face painting, caricature portraits, a candy bar and dancing. The Month of the Military Child pays tribute to military children for their commitment sacrifices, and unconditional support of our service members.