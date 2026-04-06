Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child Your browser does not support the audio element.

Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker Air Force Base installation commander and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing command chief, signed proclamations for the Month of the Military Child at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 1, 2026. The kick-off featured face painting, caricature portraits, a candy bar and dancing. The Month of the Military Child pays tribute to military children for their commitment sacrifices, and unconditional support of our service members.