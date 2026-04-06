Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child

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Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker Air Force Base installation commander (right) and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing command chief, sign a proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month in addition to the Month of the Military Child at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 1, 2026. All personnel are encouraged to learn more about the signs of child abuse and how to report it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)