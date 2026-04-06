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    Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 4]

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    Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker Air Force Base installation commander (right) and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing command chief, sign a proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month in addition to the Month of the Military Child at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 1, 2026. All personnel are encouraged to learn more about the signs of child abuse and how to report it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 10:35
    Photo ID: 9601263
    VIRIN: 260401-F-XC220-2035
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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