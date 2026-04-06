Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child

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Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker Air Force Base installation commander (right) and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing command chief, sign proclamations for the Month of the Military Child at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 1, 2026. The Month of the Military Child pays tribute to military children for their commitment sacrifices, and unconditional support of our service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)