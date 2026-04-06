Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker Air Force Base installation commander (right) and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing command chief, sign proclamations for the Month of the Military Child at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 1, 2026. The Month of the Military Child pays tribute to military children for their commitment sacrifices, and unconditional support of our service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 10:35
|Photo ID:
|9601262
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-XC220-2027
|Resolution:
|6012x3773
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child
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