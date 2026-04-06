Tinker Celebrates Month of the Military Child

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker Air Force Base installation commander, gives opening remarks at Month of the Military Child kick-off party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 1, 2026. Harris stated that he related personally to this event as he grew up as a military child, too. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)