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    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 6 of 6]

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    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A signed Month of the Military Child proclamation rests on a table at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2026. The proclamation honors military children for their strength in facing frequent moves, school changes and parental deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9600922
    VIRIN: 260406-F-ZJ681-1305
    Resolution: 6445x4297
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’

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