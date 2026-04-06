Aviano Elementary School students attend an assembly during the Month of the Military Child proclamation signing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2026. The proclamation honors military children for their strength in facing frequent moves, school changes and parental deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 03:20
|Photo ID:
|9600916
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-ZJ681-1184
|Resolution:
|6478x4319
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.