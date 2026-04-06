Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’

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Aviano Elementary School students attend an assembly during the Month of the Military Child proclamation signing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2026. The proclamation honors military children for their strength in facing frequent moves, school changes and parental deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)