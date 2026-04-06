Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’

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Aviano Elementary School students walk into school during the annual Month of the Military Child Clap-in at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2026. During the month of April, the Department of War celebrates the Month of the Military Child to highlight the sacrifices military children make on the homefront while their parents serve the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)