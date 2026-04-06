Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’

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The 31st Fighter Wing command team and the Aviano Elementary and Middle/High School faculty pose for a group photo after the Month of the Military Child proclamation signing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2026. During the month of April, the Department of War celebrates the month of the military child to highlight the sacrifices military children make on the homefront while their parents serve the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)