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    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 5 of 6]

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    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Fighter Wing command team and the Aviano Elementary and Middle/High School faculty pose for a group photo after the Month of the Military Child proclamation signing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2026. During the month of April, the Department of War celebrates the month of the military child to highlight the sacrifices military children make on the homefront while their parents serve the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9600919
    VIRIN: 260406-F-ZJ681-1294
    Resolution: 7318x4879
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’

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    Aviano AB, 31st FW, MOMC, proclamation

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