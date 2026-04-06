Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’

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Aviano Elementary School students congregate at school during the annual Month of the Military Child Clap-in at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2026. April is the month of the military child, honoring more than one million children across the world who have to face challenges such as relocation and parental deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)