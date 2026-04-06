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    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 3 of 6]

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    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Aviano Elementary School students congregate at school during the annual Month of the Military Child Clap-in at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2026. April is the month of the military child, honoring more than one million children across the world who have to face challenges such as relocation and parental deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9600914
    VIRIN: 260406-F-ZJ681-1107
    Resolution: 7203x4802
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
    Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’

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    Aviano AB, 31st FW, MOMC, proclamation

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