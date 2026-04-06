Aviano Elementary School students congregate at school during the annual Month of the Military Child Clap-in at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2026. April is the month of the military child, honoring more than one million children across the world who have to face challenges such as relocation and parental deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 03:20
|Photo ID:
|9600914
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-ZJ681-1107
|Resolution:
|7203x4802
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.