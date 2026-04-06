Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’

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Aviano Elementary School students walk into school during a Month of the Military Child clap-in celebration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2026. The clap-in celebration is part of the salute to honor military children who adapt to constant change and stay resilient to unique challenges including separation from a parent during deployment or relocation across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)