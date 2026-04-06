Aviano Elementary School students walk into school during a Month of the Military Child clap-in celebration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2026. The clap-in celebration is part of the salute to honor military children who adapt to constant change and stay resilient to unique challenges including separation from a parent during deployment or relocation across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 03:20
|Photo ID:
|9600910
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-ZJ681-1022
|Resolution:
|3064x4596
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.