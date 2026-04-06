New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four

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Competitors conclude the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 during an awards ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Mar. 26, 2026. The event marks the first time the 106th Regional Training Institute has hosted the State Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)