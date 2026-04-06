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    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four [Image 4 of 35]

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    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Spc. Stuart Martin 

    New York National Guard

    Competitors conclude the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 during an awards ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Mar. 26, 2026. The event marks the first time the 106th Regional Training Institute has hosted the State Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 19:24
    Photo ID: 9600594
    VIRIN: 260326-A-DO391-7302
    Resolution: 5232x3488
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four [Image 35 of 35], by SPC Stuart Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four

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    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    42nd Infantry Division
    Recruiting and Retention
    NYNG
    53rd Troop Command

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