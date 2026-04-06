New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four

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U.S. Army Sgt. Derek Tucker and Spc. Trevor Lock, military police officers with the 105th Military Police Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion, 153rd Troop Command Brigade, cut a cake with Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones, senior enlisted advisor of the New York Army National Guard during an awards ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Mar. 26, 2026. The event marks the first time the 106th Regional Training Institute has hosted the State Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stuart Martin)