New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four

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U.S. Army Spc. Jamal Richmond, an information technology specialist with Bravo Company, “Bravehearts”, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 369th Division Sustainment Brigade, participates in the medical lanes during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, New York, Mar. 26, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Maximilian Boudreaux)