New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Pahola Nunez, an aviation operations specialist with Alpha Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, participates in the medical lanes during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, New York, Mar. 26, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Maximilian Boudreaux)