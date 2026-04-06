U.S. Army Spc. Jamal Richmond, an information technology specialist with Bravo Company, “Bravehearts”, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 369th Division Sustainment Brigade, participates in the medical lanes during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, New York, Mar. 26, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Maximilian Boudreaux)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 19:24
|Photo ID:
|9600585
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-SP788-7130
|Resolution:
|6379x4253
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Four [Image 35 of 35], by SPC Maximillian Boudreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.